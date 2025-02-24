Bond Investors Misinterpret Fed Minutes Regarding Quantitative Tightening
Summary
- The Fed's January FOMC minutes hinted at pausing QT due to debt ceiling concerns, causing a rally in Treasury 2-year notes as yields fell.
- Contextually, the Fed's discussion was about potential volatility in reserves and liquidity due to the debt ceiling, not an immediate policy shift.
- Investors misinterpreted the Fed minutes as bullish, ignoring Chair Powell's consistent message that QT still has a long way to go.
- The bottom line: The Fed is not in a hurry to adjust policy further, and QT will continue as planned.
