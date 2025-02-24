Bond Investors Misinterpret Fed Minutes Regarding Quantitative Tightening

Summary

  • The Fed's January FOMC minutes hinted at pausing QT due to debt ceiling concerns, causing a rally in Treasury 2-year notes as yields fell.
  • Contextually, the Fed's discussion was about potential volatility in reserves and liquidity due to the debt ceiling, not an immediate policy shift.
  • Investors misinterpreted the Fed minutes as bullish, ignoring Chair Powell's consistent message that QT still has a long way to go.
  • The bottom line: The Fed is not in a hurry to adjust policy further, and QT will continue as planned.

Businessman standing looking at jigsaw puzzle

Wavebreakmedia/iStock via Getty Images

On Wednesday, February 19th, the Fed released the Minutes from their January FOMC meeting.

The first headline that came out was about the Fed pausing their balance sheet runoff.

Treasury 2-year note yields (US2Y

