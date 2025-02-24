Orogen Royalties is a prospect generating company that has had significant success over their 15 year history (They were formerly known as Evrim Resources and merged with Renaissance Gold to form Orogen). At this time they have two significant
Orogen Royalties: A Solid Company To Participate In The Ongoing Gold Bull Market
Summary
- Orogen Royalties, formed from Evrim Resources and Renaissance Gold, holds significant royalties on the Ermitaño Mine and Silicon-Merlin deposit, providing a basis of shareholder value.
- The company's partnerships and fully-funded projects allow growth without shareholder dilution, showcasing their strong exploration team and management.
- Cashflow from Ermitaño royalty supports growth and acquisitions, with ~$20 million in capital and increasing project operator spending.
- CEO Paddy Nicol's leadership has transformed Orogen into a successful royalty company, offering a low-risk, high-upside investment in the gold sector.
