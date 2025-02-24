Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) reported Q4 results this month, surpassing 36 million customers and already delivering an ROE of almost 12% for the consolidated year. Quarter by quarter, the bank continues to advance in operational indicators and convert this into
Why Investors Are Sleeping On Inter's Long-Term Potential
Summary
- Inter & Co's Q4 results show strong growth with 36 million customers and a 12% ROE, yet the market undervalues it compared to peers.
- Inter's low cost to serve and rising ARPAC indicate potential for continued earnings growth and customer base expansion.
- Marketing expenses surged 150% YoY, raising concerns about achieving a 60 million customer base by 2027 amid stiff competition from Nu Holdings and Mercado Pago.
- Inter's low valuation multiples and potential for earnings growth and shareholder remuneration present a compelling investment opportunity despite macroeconomic and competitive challenges.
