The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was launched by iShares in 2002. As a low-cost, highly liquid fund of US Treasury Bonds, I believe its original intent was to attract investors who wanted to
4 Macro Scenarios Holding Me Back From TLT (For Now)
Summary
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF's ultimate performance depends on long-term equilibrium interest rates (R*), not short-term FED rates, making it a macroeconomic bet.
- I see four scenarios — bullish ones with disinflation (R* 2%-3%) or recession-driven ZIRP (R* <1%), bearish with stagflation (R* 3%-4%) or a black swan event (R* 5%+).
- Current TLT investment is not compelling; better opportunities may arise if a US recession hits and inflation data is favorable.
- Risks include unpredictable interest rates and potential black swan events affecting R* in different ways than what I anticipated; focus remains on long-term macro trends.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.