Dave & Buster's: A Polarizing, High-Risk Turnaround Play
Summary
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.’s has continued to struggle with underperforming sales, caused by consumer weakness, location remodeling, and other transitory factors, but also seemingly by weak consumer interest in the brand.
- Earnings have continued to trail as Dave & Buster's profitability measures are more than offset by weak traffic.
- Dave & Buster's has continued to invest heavily, and insider buys also signal the management's remaining confidence after CEO Chris Morris left the company.
- Due to an uncertain earnings performance, continued investments, and high debt, PLAY stock is a very polarized bet on a turnaround with the potential for high upside or losses.
