Instil Bio: Time To Hop On The Summit Wave?

Feb. 24, 2025 10:39 AM ETInstil Bio, Inc. (TIL) StockTIL
Galzus Research
1.94K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Instil Bio is pivoting from tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes to in-licensed bispecifics, targeting PD-L1 and VEGF with SYN-2510, aiming to capitalize on promising immunotherapy trends.
  • SYN-2510 shows early clinical promise in solid tumors, with plans for phase 3 trials in NSCLC and breast cancer by mid-to-late 2026.
  • Despite having cash to fund operations until 2026, TIL's financial position is precarious, necessitating a significant cash raise to support upcoming clinical trials.
  • TIL's valuation suggests potential for substantial appreciation if SYN-2510 demonstrates strong clinical efficacy, positioning it as an underhyped equity in an overhyped space.

Mature young mother rides early morning wave

Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) is a small biotech seeking to develop novel approaches to cancer immunotherapy. At first, they were focused on the development of tumor-infilitrating lymphocytes, along the lines of their ticker (sharing the abbreviation

This article was written by

Galzus Research
1.94K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TIL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TIL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News