Home Depot: Warnings Signs Are Building As The Company Prepares For Q4 Earnings

Feb. 24, 2025 10:43 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD) StockHD
Skeptical12
2.53K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The Home Depot, Inc.'s strong performance during the post-COVID housing boom is waning, with recent economic data indicating a slowdown in the housing market and elevated interest rates.
  • The company's third-quarter earnings report showed declining average ticket size, comparable sales, and operating margins, signaling weakening core business performance.
  • HD stock's valuation at 25.84x projected forward GAAP earnings is high, with analysts expecting only 6-8% EPS growth over the next six years.
  • Investors should be cautious ahead of Home Depot's upcoming earnings report, given disappointing consumer spending and broader economic slowdown indicators.

People shopping at The Home Depot in San Francisco bay area

Sundry Photography

Sometimes secular moves within an industry are just as important as overall business cycles. No investment goes straight up. While certain industries have longer-term moves, almost all sectors eventually go through good times and bad.

The housing

This article was written by

Skeptical12
2.53K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News