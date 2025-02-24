One of the many forecasts for future energy infrastructure demands that I found during my research for this investment fund predicts that considerable additional investment is needed in both the transmission and distribution of electrical energy over the
NXG: For The Next Generation Of Income Investors
Summary
- Significant investment in power grids is needed by 2030 to meet growing electrification and renewable energy demands, benefiting companies like Vistra, Constellation Energy, and Energy Transfer.
- NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund offers high yield (13.6%) and capital appreciation potential, focusing on sustainable infrastructure and uncorrelated growth opportunities.
- NXG's top holdings include ET, VST, and CEG, contributing to its strong performance and high total returns since September 2023.
- NXG's managed distribution policy with favorable tax treatment makes it an attractive option for income investors seeking reliable monthly distributions.
