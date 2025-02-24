Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) reported its first-ever quarterly profit driven by strength in both financial and operating metrics. Although it is early to gauge whether this profitability trend is sustainable, we believe the company’s fundamentals may be hitting
Bilibili: From Profitability Milestone To Potential Re-Rating
Summary
- Bilibili reported its first-ever quarterly profit, driven by strong financial and operating metrics, suggesting a potential inflection point for the company's fundamentals.
- The company's niche focus on Gen-Z and younger users, along with improved ad efficiency and gaming revenue growth, underscores its strong ecosystem and stickiness.
- Valuation could revert to historical mean; if BILI trades at 2.5x forward EV/Revenue, shares could see a 42% upside to $31/share.
- Risks include failure to maintain consistent profitability, which could lead to a valuation closer to video-streaming peers, implying a 33% downside.
