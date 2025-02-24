The S&P 500 (SPX) had a pretty active week despite the trading week being shortened by the Presidents Day holiday. The index reached an all-time new record high of 6,144.15 on Wednesday, 19 February 2025 before retreating to close
S&P 500 Beats A Worried Retreat After Touching New Record High
Summary
- The S&P 500 reached an all-time new record high of 6,144.15 on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, before retreating to close out the week at 6,013.13, about 1.7% below where it ended the week before.
- Driving the market to its new record high was a continuation of the momentum in investor expectations toward more rather than fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025.
- The latest update of the alternative futures chart shows that sudden shift, with the trajectory of the index moving to the bottom of the typical range for where we would expect to find it when investors focus their attention on 2025-Q2.
