Foreign Stocks, Commodities Lead Major Asset Classes This Year

Summary
- Global equities ex-US are the leaders, along with a broad measure of commodities, based on a set of ETFs through Friday’s close.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has rallied 7.2% so far this year. Emerging markets stocks are in second place, rising 5.4%, followed by commodities in third place at 4.9%.
- US stocks have fallen toward the back of the line with a relatively modest 2.1% gain.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.
