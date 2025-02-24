New HSBC CEO Leaves Growth Question On Backburner

New CEO Georges Elhedery announced a broadly sensible strategy for the lender on Wednesday, while implicitly acknowledging that the growth question is partly out of his hands. It makes a further valuation boost unlikely.
The centrepiece of Elhedery’s announcement was a $1.5 billion annual cost-cut target by 2027, helped by closing bits of its U.S. and European investment bank.
More than 80% of the lender’s top line comes from either wholesale transaction banking or net interest income, which is the revenue HSBC gets from loans and securities minus the interest it pays on deposits and debt.
Elhedery might in theory hope for more since his “mid-teens” return on tangible equity target is above the average 13% forecast for the same peers over the next three years.
By Breakingviews
How fast should an Asia-focused bank grow? There’s no right answer, but the long-term number probably ought to be higher than the 3% compound annual revenue increase that analysts are pencilling in for $200 billion HSBC between 2025 and
