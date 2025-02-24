Super Micro: I'm Withdrawing My "Buy" Now (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Initially bullish on Super Micro Computer (SMCI), I now withdraw my "Buy" rating due to rapid price run-up and delayed SEC filings.
  • Q2 FY2025 results were disappointing, missing revenue and earnings estimates, and the firm issued a significant guidance cut for FY2025.
  • Despite a temporary price surge, SMCI's valuation now seems stretched, and technical indicators suggest a potential downside of 10-35%.
  • I trimmed my position, holding only a small amount as a free call option, awaiting real business improvements before considering more buys.
Колокольчик уведомления о цели с мультяшной пиктограммой «Люди» и лупа

porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

My Updated Thesis

If you read my Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) articles in the past you probably know that I turned bullish on the stock in mid-October 2024, issuing a "Strong Buy" rating

