Cinderella-Like Stellantis On The Hunt For Its Glass Slipper, Q4 Earnings Preview

Luca Socci
4.44K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Stellantis' stock surged from $6 to $30 post-COVID, then plummeted to $12, but recently rebounded to $14.
  • I question if the recent stock recovery is fundamentally driven or if further downside is expected as earnings approach.
  • Insights from the automotive sector will be analyzed to make an educated guess on Stellantis' performance for the rest of the year.
  • Together, we will look at what Stellantis' earnings report may look like and what the main metrics to consider are.
Esposizione di Dodge Durango in una concessionaria. Dodge offre la Durango nei modelli SXT, GT, RT e Citadel. MIO:2023

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

This article is a tricky one. We still have to consider the incredible performance Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) had from its Covid lows of $6 to its peak of $30 a year ago. Then, an avalanche of bad news came and dropped the

This article was written by

Luca Socci
4.44K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. Over time, I have come to realize that profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News