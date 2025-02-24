Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. ADR (BPIRY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. ADR (OTCPK:BPIRY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 24, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Mina, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Piraeus Financial Holdings Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss Piraeus’ Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Plan 2025 to 2028. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Piraeus Financial Holdings’ CEO, Mr. Christos Megalou. Mr. Megalou, you may now proceed.

Christos Megalou

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and good morning to those joining us from the U.S. Today, we will cover our full year 2024 financial results as well as the revised full year guidance vis-à-vis our financial outlook. This is Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer, and I’m joined today by our CFO, Theo Gnardellis; Chryssanthi Berbati; and Xenofon Damalas.

Piraeus has delivered superior results in 2024, our best performance ever. We generated €0.81 reported earnings per share driven by strong results in all core income statement lines. This performance paves the way for distribution of €0.30 cash dividend per share. I am proud of our results and thankful to our people for their hard work.

Let’s start our presentation with Slide 4 for the key achievements of 2024. We generated reported earnings of €1.1 billion, up 36% year-on-year surpassing our initial budget of €900 million. This came despite absorbing €200 million one-offs for transformation and cleanup. We expanded our performance loan book by €3.6 billion or 12% year-on-year