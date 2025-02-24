Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Q4 2024 - Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Guidry – President and CEO

Ryan Ellson – EVP and CFO

Sebastien Morin – COO

Conference Call Participants

Anne Milne – Bank of America

Harrison Lock - with Stifel

Alejandra Andrade - JP Morgan

Rob Mann - RBC Capital Markets

Joseph Schachter - SER

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Gran Tierra Energy's Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2024 Results. My name is Shannon, and I will be your coordinator for today. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being webcast and recorded today, Monday, February 24, 2025 at 11:00AM Eastern Time. Today's discussion may include certain forward-looking information, oil and gas information and non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the earnings and operational update press release we issued yesterday for important advisories and disclaimers with regard to this information and reconciliations of any non-GAAP measures discussed on today's call. Finally, this earnings call is the property of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Any copying or rebroadcasting of this call is expressly forbidden without the written consent of Gran Tierra Energy.

I will now turn the conference call over to Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra. Mr. Guidry, please go ahead.

Gary Guidry

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Gran Tierra's fourth quarter year end 2024 results conference call. My name is Gary Guidry, Gran Tierra's President and Chief Executive Officer, and with me today are Ryan Ellson, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Sebastien Morin, our Chief Operating Officer. This morning, we issued a press release that included detailed information about our fourth quarter and year end 2024 results. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy's 2024 annual report on Form 10K has