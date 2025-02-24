Howmet Aerospace: Here Is One Expensive Stock To Buy

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Howmet Aerospace reported strong earnings growth, with Q4 sales up 9% and EBITDA increasing 27%, driven by robust demand in commercial aerospace and defense segments.
  • The company is well-positioned for future growth, with a 2025 sales guidance of 8% and EBITDA growth of 11%, supported by higher commercial airplane production.
  • Despite appearing expensive, Howmet Aerospace's strong financial health, low debt, and focus on shareholder returns make it a compelling buy.
  • The stock's growth potential is bolstered by opportunities in Boeing 737 and 787 production and a strategic shift away from debt reduction to shareholder value.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Boeing 737 Max 10 Demonstrator

Kevin Burkholder

Howmet Aerospace reported its fourth quarter and full year results in February. The stock has now climbed 16.7% compared to a flat market since I reiterated my buy rating. In this report, I will be discussing the earnings. Additionally, I will

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform.

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.81K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF, HWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HWM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HWM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HWM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News