Owens Corning (OC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Amber Wohlfarth - VP, IR, Corporate Affairs

Brian Chambers - Chair and CEO

Todd Fister - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

John Lovallo - UBS

Sam Reid - Wells Fargo

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Brian Biros - Thompson Research

Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research

Philip Ng - Jefferies

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital

Operator

Good morning everyone and Welcome to Owens Corning's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Lydia and I'll be your operator today. After the prepared remarks, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand you over to Amber Wohlfarth, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Amber Wohlfarth

Good morning. Thank you for taking the time to join us for today's conference call and review of our business results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Joining us today are Brian Chambers, Owens Corning's Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Fister, our Chief Financial Officer.

Following our presentation this morning, we will open this 1 hour call to your questions. In order to accommodate as many call participants as possible, please limit yourselves to one-question only. Earlier this morning, we issued a news release and filed a 10-K that detailed our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

For the purposes of our discussion today, we've prepared presentation slides, summarizing our performance and results, and we'll refer to these slides during this call. You can access the earnings press release Form 10-K and the presentation slides at our website, owenscorning.com, refer to the investors link under the corporate section of our homepage. A transcript and recording of this