EnWave Corporation (NWVCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks again to everyone who has joined us today for EnWave's Q1 fiscal 2025 quarterly conference call. The information we will present today contains forward-looking information that is based on our management's expectations, estimates and projections. Our statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Please consider the risk factors in the filings made by EnWave on SEDAR when reviewing this information. Also, all amounts discussed will be in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

EnWave's first quarter fiscal 2025 yielded several positive developments, including the continued improvement of third-party royalties paid to the company, which was $559,000 for the quarter, up $80,000 year-over-year. We had an increased number of REVworx tolling contracts, which we have continued throughout Q2, and we signed two new license agreements, one with ELEA Technology of Germany and the other with CNTA, a research and development center located in Spain. Since the purchase of 10-kilowatt