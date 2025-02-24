Box, Inc.: Small Company, Big Dreams

Feb. 24, 2025 1:56 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX) StockBOX
James Long
1.82K Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • Box, Inc. is a founder-led company with a growing customer base, but its net retention rate has been declining, raising concerns about future growth.
  • Box's aggressive growth strategy includes cross-selling, upselling, and leveraging AI to enhance content management, but it faces stiff competition from industry giants like Microsoft and Google.
  • Despite consistent revenue growth and profitability, Box's current stock price does not offer a sufficient margin of safety, making it a hold rather than a buy.
  • I will monitor Box's new product launches and net retention rate before considering an investment, as the risks currently outweigh the potential rewards.
Document Management System DMS. Enterprise resource planning ERP. Document workflow sharing .Digital asset content management. Backup online document files.

SmileStudioAP/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In his book "One Up On Wall Street," Peter Lynch wrote,

If you stay half alert, you can pick spectacular performers right from your place of business or out of the neighborhood shopping mall...

He was referring to the

This article was written by

James Long
1.82K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.My work is published on two platforms, Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs  (https://fastgraphs.com/blog/category/research-articles/).I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments and follow me on Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BOX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News