Apple pledges to spend and hire big in the U.S. with eye on tariffs. (0:15) Domino's traffic disappoints. (2:50) Microsoft hits back on claim its capex spend goal is in doubt. (4:10)

The following is an abridged transcript:

Our top story so far. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced that it will invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four year, hiring about 20,000 people. The vast majority will be focused on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning.

UBS analyst David Vogt, who has a Neutral rating on Apple, said the iPhone maker's supply chain and financial model “raises doubts” around the $500 billion announcement, which includes building a server factory in Houston.

“While the headline figure on the surface is a large number, we believe it lacks substance at this juncture based on history,” he said.

Vogt added that more than 40% of Apple's suppliers, who are responsible for roughly 98% of direct spending on materials, manufacturing and assembling Apple products, are located in Taiwan or China. The U.S. supplier base accounts for just 10% of Apple's supply chain. The hiring of an additional 20,000 new employees would grow Apple's employee base of around 12% over the next five years. If the cost is around $250,000 per employee, that would raise Apple's operating expenses by just $5B per year.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the announcement is not a sign that Apple is “tweaking” its China manufacturing build out, but is more akin to a “strategic move” to get into President Trump's invest in the U.S. theme.

“Cook continues to prove that he is 10% politician and 90% CEO and times like this he will be using his strong ties globally to make sure (it’s) smoother waters for Cupertino ahead despite the market agita around AAPL’s growth initiatives with Trump heading down the tariff threat path.”

In today’s trading, stocks are choppy following Friday’s selloff and growth names have lost early gains. The major averages are mixed but fairly close to the flat line.

Rates are also volatile. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10) is back around 4.40% but has been in the green and red.

Clark Bellin, CIO at Bellwether Wealth, says even "though stocks posted their worst day of the year on Friday, the stock market has still been off to an impressive start so far in 2025, and if we see blowout earnings from Nvidia and softer-than-expected inflation data, that could add upward momentum to stocks."

Wedbush analysts on Monday said Nvidia (NVDA) is likely to offer up a “clear beat and raise.”

“The $325 billion of CAPEX from [the Magnificent 7] in 2025 is a ~$100 billion increase YoY and enterprise driven demand is accelerating as more companies and governments (Project Stargate) head down the AI yellow brick road,” they added. “We believe demand is far outstripping supply with Blackwell in the field and after speaking with many enterprise AI customers, we have seen not one AI enterprise deployment slow down or change due to the DeepSeek situation.”

Among active stocks, Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) is under pressure with 4Q results below expectations. Declining traffic at its U.S. restaurants weighed on sentiment.

While retail sales growth improved 4.4% (excluding the FX impact), the increased traffic was less than Q4 2023 and was largely impacted by an anemic 2.3% improvement in the U.S., nearly half the growth rate the year prior. U.S. same-store sales increase by just 0.4% versus 2.8% in Q4 2023 and less than the 1.5% forecast.

Meanwhile, WeRide (WRD) announced that it landed approval to launch its latest generation robotaxi, the GXR, for fully unmanned paid ride-hailing services in Beijing.

The company noted the GXR marks WeRide's second robotaxi model to achieve fully driverless commercial operations in Beijing and is GXR's first large-scale commercial deployment in China, following a launch on the Uber (UBER) platform in Abu Dhabi last December.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik upgraded Nike (NKE) to Buy from Hold, saying brand remains strong and strategic missteps allowing competitors to gain market share were not fatal.

“CEO (Elliott) Hill is tackling product and distribution issues head-on, positioning the brand to again outgrow the market and take back lost share,” Konik said, adding that he expects a V-shaped margin/EPS recovery in fiscal 2027 well ahead of the consensus estimates.

In other news of note, Microsoft (MSFT) said last month it would spend $80 billion on data centers this year, with more than half of that in the U.S. However, TD Cowen raised some questions about that in a note that said the company may be canceling some leases.

Analyst Michael Elias said: "Our channel checks indicate that (Microsoft) has canceled leases in the U.S. totaling a 'couple hundred' (megawatts) with at least two private data center operators."

He noted that Microsoft has "pulled back on the conversion of (statement of qualifications) to leases" and has re-allocated a "considerable portion" of its international spend to the U.S.

"When coupled with our prior channel checks, it points to a potential oversupply position for Microsoft."

But Microsoft told Seeking Alpha: "Thanks to the significant investments we have made up to this point, we are well positioned to meet our current and increasing customer demand."

"Last year alone, we added more capacity than any prior year in history. While we may strategically pace or adjust our infrastructure in some areas, we will continue to grow strongly in all regions. This allows us to invest and allocate resources to growth areas for our future. Our plans to spend over $80B on infrastructure this (full year) remains on track as we continue to grow at a record pace to meet customer demand."

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, BMO Capital Markets strategist Brian Belski says the great outperformance of the high-profile stocks is likely to subside in the next few months.

“The run has pushed valuation levels to extremes, making them more susceptible to a downturn in the coming months, particularly considering that the expectation bar is much higher this year compared to the past two,” he said.

Belski recommends smaller-cap growth stocks, noting the best opportunities for outperformance are in the bottom 60% by market cap for growth stocks.

Among his picks are AutoZone (AZO), CSX (CSX), First Solar (FSLR), Hess (HES) and Workday (WDAY).

Check out all 21 names.