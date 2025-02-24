Lost amid all the selling in equities last week was the fact that crude oil and gold both closed out the week with significant streaks of losses and gains. For crude oil, last week's decline of 0.5% was only modest, but
Streaky
Summary
- For crude oil, last week's decline of 0.5% was only modest, but it extended the current streak of declines to five weeks in a row.
- Even though crude oil is down five weeks in a row, the total decline has been less than 10%.
- A look at recent trading in the Gold ETF - GLD - shows that a ninth week of gains may be harder to achieve.
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)