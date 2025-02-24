Leonardo DRS Is A Buy After Sell Off

Feb. 24, 2025 2:28 PM ETLeonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) StockDRS
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Leonardo DRS experienced strong growth in 2024, with revenues up 14% and adjusted EBITDA up 23%, driven by demand for infrared sensing and tactical radars.
  • The company is well-positioned for continued growth in 2025, with expected revenue growth of 6%-9% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 9%-14%.
  • Despite recent stock price declines due to defense budget concerns, the current valuation offers an attractive entry point with a 33% upside potential.
  • The stock is now rated a buy, as the divergence between fundamentals and market sentiment creates a compelling investment opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Camouflage satellite dish

jbrizendine

Aerospace and defense stocks have been selling off on potential reductions to the defense budgets. Leonardo DRS is no exception. The stock has lost around 22% of its value since my last coverage in November. Back then, I had

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform.

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.81K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DRS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DRS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News