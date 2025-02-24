How DeepSeek Could Benefit Salesforce And Agentforce's Potential (Earnings Preview)
Summary
- DeepSeek's cost-effective AI models can reduce Salesforce, Inc.'s application development costs while reducing its dependence on big tech.
- Salesforce's Agentforce launched in October, has driven significant stock gains and adoption, positioning it as a key AI platform for enterprises.
- The AI agent also improves enterprise productivity, and can potentially drive higher average revenue per user, signifying better margins.
- Therefore, the ingredients are present for both a topline and EPS beat in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.
- There could be volatility risks in case AI monetization takes a longer time to materialize than the market currently expects.
