Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Polyviou - Investor Relations

Scott Shaw - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brian Meyers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Paris - Barrington Research

Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2024 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Polyviou. Please go ahead.

Michael Polyviou

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone.

Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued a news release reporting financial results and recent corporate developments for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The release is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's corporate website at www.lincolntech.edu.

Joining us today on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call is being recorded and is being broadcast live on the company's website. A replay of the call will be archived on the company's website.

Statements made by Lincoln's management on today's call regarding the company's business that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as the term is identified in federal securities laws. The words may, will, expect, believe, anticipate, project, plan, intend, estimate and continue as well as similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. The company cautions you that these statements reflect certain expectations about the company's future performance or events and