German Election Results: Germany's Center Just About Holds

  • The conservative Christian Democrats led by Friedrich Merz, won Germany's Feb. 23 elections but garnered only 28.5% of the vote. Because of this, Merz - who will become the next chancellor of Germany - will need to form a coalition government with at least one other party.
  • The outgoing Social Democrats, headed by current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, captured just 16.4% of the vote - their worst performance since World War II. The party was topped in the polls by the far-right Alternative for Germany, which came in second with an unprecedented 20.8% of the vote.
  • Although the Social Democrats suffered heavy losses, they are still likely to be the junior partner in the next coalition government led by Merz and the CDU/CSU, as Merz has ruled out working with the AfD.
  • Financial markets rose on the likelihood of a two-party coalition between the CDU/CSU and the SPD, with Germany's benchmark DAX Index up 0.7%.

Van Luu

Europe’s largest economy has voted for a new government. The right-of-center Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) will lead it, and their leader Friedrich Merz is set to be the next chancellor of Germany. However, with the CDU/CSU securing only 28.52%

