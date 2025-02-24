Real estate investing will forever hold a place in my heart. As a Calgarian, our family was one of the many affected by an Alberta recession when oil prices plunged between 2014 and 2016. Our family of four had to survive on my
Mainstreet Equity: Under The Radar For Far Too Long
Summary
- Mainstreet Equity's business model of acquiring undervalued mid-rise apartments, enhancing them, and reinvesting earnings has led to a 7340% stock growth since inception.
- The company's structure as a real estate operating company, not a REIT, allows it to compound growth without shareholder dilution.
- Mainstreet Equity's strategy of focusing on affordable housing near public transport and institutions ensures consistent demand and profitability, even in fluctuating markets.
- The current trading price of $200.78 compared to Mainstreet Equity's NAV price of $193.95 suggests the company is significantly undervalued.
- With a strong liquidity position and potential for geographic expansion, Mainstreet Equity is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities, justifying a Strong Buy rating and a $250 price target.
