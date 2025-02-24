Mainstreet Equity: Under The Radar For Far Too Long

Kevin Shan
978 Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Mainstreet Equity's business model of acquiring undervalued mid-rise apartments, enhancing them, and reinvesting earnings has led to a 7340% stock growth since inception.
  • The company's structure as a real estate operating company, not a REIT, allows it to compound growth without shareholder dilution.
  • Mainstreet Equity's strategy of focusing on affordable housing near public transport and institutions ensures consistent demand and profitability, even in fluctuating markets.
  • The current trading price of $200.78 compared to Mainstreet Equity's NAV price of $193.95 suggests the company is significantly undervalued.
  • With a strong liquidity position and potential for geographic expansion, Mainstreet Equity is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities, justifying a Strong Buy rating and a $250 price target.
The Calgary Tower with residential buildings against sky

chinaface/iStock via Getty Images

Real estate investing will forever hold a place in my heart. As a Calgarian, our family was one of the many affected by an Alberta recession when oil prices plunged between 2014 and 2016. Our family of four had to survive on my

This article was written by

Kevin Shan
978 Followers
I'm an ex-Project Manager for the luxury real estate auction company, Concierge Auctions, that has been studying stock investing since I was 14 years old. After leaving the company, I began focusing on my efforts on analyzing various investments and writing about them. My primary investing strategy revolves around buying income investments and using the income to buy undervalued stocks with long-term growth opportunities. If you follow me, you can expect to see analysis on high-yield income ETFs and growth stocks with a primary focus on sports, real estate, and technology sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MEQ:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

