Why Rexford Industrial Is Down 50% - And How To Trade It

Dane Bowler
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has seen a significant stock price drop, driven by market misjudgment rather than company failure, now trading closer to fair value.
  • REXR owns premium warehouses in the Inland Empire, with high rent rates, but faces cyclical market challenges and slowing growth.
  • Market fundamentals are shifting towards inland industrial markets, benefiting companies like STAG and EGP, while coastal markets experience negative absorption.
  • REXR remains a well-managed company with strong assets and potential for future growth, but currently, it is rated neutral and worth monitoring for price dips.

Red ball on crest of the wave

PM Images

In the trading activity following Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) Q4 2024 earnings report, it dropped another 2+% taking it to more than 50% below its 2022 peak.

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

SA

Is REXR now a bargain?

Are the fundamentals broken?

This article will dig into the factors underlying the success and struggle of Rexford to discern what opportunities and risks lie ahead.

Brief overview of assets

Rexford owns a concentrated portfolio of premium warehouses in the Inland Empire. It charges a whopping $16.71 per square foot of annual rent to tenants. These are the highest caliber warehouses in cost of location and property level functionality.

A map of the united states Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

With a $9 billion market cap, REXR has achieved efficient scale, and the company is broadly regarded as well managed.

The quarter

REXR’s growth rate has been slowing for a while, but this quarter put an exclamation point on it. Headline metrics all came in fairly strong with 8%-18% year over year growth in FFO, AFFO, EBITDA and NOI.

A group of blue and red bars Description automatically generated

REXR

However, much of this was due to the still remaining mark-to-market. Vintage leases were still at rates of the 10 years ago market environment when rent per foot was much lower. As such, REXR was able to get sizable rent spreads on re-leasing which was a main contributor of growth in the above metrics.

Market rents are a different concept from mark-to-market because market rents compare asking rates to asking rates rather than asking rates to vintage lease rates.

It is in market rental rates that REXR’s submarkets are showing weakness as explained on their earnings call by Laura Elizabeth Clark (Rexford’s COO).

“Regarding market rents, we observed a decline in taking rents for quality products comparable to the Rexford portfolio of 1.5% sequentially and 8% year-over-year. This compares favorably to the broader infill markets which are down 12.5% year-over-year and even more favorably when compared to the larger box market in the Inland East and West, where rents have declined approximately 25% year-over-year according to CBRE.”

Rexford is doing the equivalent of producing alpha in a down stock market. They had strong asset selection, but in a really rough submarket.

East Group Properties (EGP) also reported Q4 2024 earnings, and their report made it evident just how challenging the Inland Empire industrial market is right now. EGP operates primarily in the sunbelt and their numbers came in quite strong.

Brent Wood (EGP’s CFO) noted:

“We still are seeing strength in our rental rates, running that 50% GAAP increase”

Marshall Loeb (EGP’s CEO) described his perspective on the rough southern California markets:

“That's been the unique factor for the California markets that we just haven't seen in our other work Dallas and Atlanta have had 40 and 50 consecutive quarters of positive absorption. They've had a few quarters of negative absorption in California.”

It’s not that the California markets are bad industrial markets. They had truly explosive growth earlier in the cycle. Rexford was signing new leases at more than double expiring leases. These markets are just boom and bust.

Rexford is a well managed company and they used the boom period to massively increase their FFO/share. REXR essentially doubled its earnings in the last 6 years.

A graph of a number of blue and green bars Description automatically generated with medium confidence

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Given this success, it is hard to fault Rexford for concentrating its assets where it did. They know the submarkets better than anyone and have legitimately outperformed.

So why is Rexford stock down 50%?

That, in my opinion, is not Rexford’s mistake, but rather the stock market’s mistake.

At its peak, REXR was trading at multiples in the mid-30s. The market treated the boom in Inland Empire industrial as if it were secular growth even as there were clear fundamental signs of its cyclical nature.

One of the most persistent mistakes of the market is the presumption that the premium level product is the better product. REITs with higher rent per foot almost universally trade at higher multiples, but multiple should be related to forward growth rate rather than current rent levels. The market saw Rexford’s luxury segment price point and treated it as infallible.

The coastal industrial markets are not necessarily better or worse than other markets, they are just more boom and bust because the supply is not as quick to adjust to demand levels.

Fundamentals have been turning in favor of middle American industrial submarkets since mid-2020.

In a June 2020 article we noted the flip in 2 trends that had previously benefitted coastal locations:

“There were 2 factors disproportionately helping [industrial REITs] located in big cities and by seaports.

  1. Urbanization - a trend of populations moving toward city centers

  2. Outsourcing - more U.S. manufacturing moving overseas.

Each of these seems to be reversing with the moves catalyzed by side effects of the COVID shutdown.”

Fundamentals continued to shift in favor of inland industrial as onshoring and nearshoring of manufacturing have ramped up. It can take a long time for fundamentals to drive market pricing, but fundamentals win in the end with inland industrial REIT, STAG Industrial (STAG), significantly outperforming the coastal Rexford.

A graph of green and blue lines Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

STAG used to trade at about half the AFFO multiple of REXR. EGP traded significantly lower as well despite having the best balance sheet in the sector.

In the last few quarters, organic growth rates of sunbelt industrial markets have remained quite strong while coastal markets slowed materially. As noted earlier, net absorption has been significantly negative in So. Cal. With so much evidence in the earnings reports, the market is finally catching on. Multiples have tightened considerably with STAG now only 3 turns below REXR and EGP actually above it.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The 50% drop in Rexford’s market price was not the company failing, it was a correction of extreme optimism in the market.

At 19.8X AFFO, Rexford is trading much closer to fair value.

AFFO/share is likely to continue growing due to mark-to-market. While leasing rates are down from where they were in 2023, they are still well above where they were in 2014 so as REXR’s leases roll they will continue to gain NOI.

Overall take

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a good company trading at a fair price. I rate the stock at neutral.

Being priced near fair value makes REXR unexciting today, but it is well worth following because of the erratic way in which the market prices the stock.

Just as the market extrapolated the boom of their submarket to perpetuity, the market may extrapolate the bust. Downward momentum could take the stock well below fair value at which point we would be happy to scoop it up.

REXR is a strong company with good assets, good management and a healthy balance sheet. It is merely going through the rough parts of the natural cycle.

REITs are cheap relative to the broader market making it a great time to get in to the right REITs. To help people get the most updated REIT data and analysis I am offering 40% off Portfolio Income Solutions, but you can only get it through this link.

https://seekingalpha.com/affiliate_link/40Percent

I hope you enjoy the plethora of data tables, sector analysis and deep dives into opportunistic REITs.

This article was written by

Dane Bowler
25.26K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STAG, PLYM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About REXR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on REXR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REXR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News