KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) is up a remarkable 22% over the last year with the stock market looking to close a discount to a book value that ended the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter at $14.76 per share
KKR Real Estate Finance: Discount To Book Value Could Tighten Further
Summary
- KKR Real Estate Finance is up 22% over the last year, now trading at a 24% discount to book value with a 9% dividend yield.
- KREF held $105 million in cash and cash equivalents with available liquidity at $685 million at the end of its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter.
- The mREIT is shifting its focus to a more aggressive loan origination stance to drive growth in 2025.
- KREF's preferreds offer an 8.2% yield on cost, providing greater protection against the specter of another dividend cut. The common dividend is 124% covered by distributable earnings before realized loss.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KREF.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.