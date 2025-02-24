Ad tech company PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past year. Despite the strong rally in the first half of 2024, the stock has taken a hit over the past six months. It's now trading near
PubMatic's Next Act: A Likely Value Play In Ad Tech
Summary
- PubMatic's stock has been volatile but shows long-term potential due to growth in CTV, mobile app advertising, and generative AI initiatives.
- Despite recent headwinds, PubMatic's fundamentals remain strong, with impressive net retention rates and significant growth in omnichannel video and retail media.
- The stock is currently undervalued, presenting a 34% upside based on a conservative growth scenario, with potential for higher gains if growth accelerates.
- Risks include prolonged DSP spending reductions, macroeconomic uncertainties, and competitive pressures, but the long-term outlook remains positive once headwinds ease.
