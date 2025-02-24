NIO’s (NYSE:NIO) upcoming earnings will be important to gauge the impact of new models on the company’s revenue trajectory. NIO had previously reported a 72.9% YoY growth in December sales. The December sales were close to 31,000
NIO: Upcoming Earnings Could Deliver A Big Positive Surprise
Summary
- NIO is expected to report its quarterly earnings in a few days, and we could see a revenue surprise as the company reported strong sales for its ONVO model.
- NIO’s two new models, Firefly and ONVO are seeing good customer feedback, which should improve the sales projection for 2025.
- NIO is also looking to expand in international regions, which can deliver better margins compared to the highly competitive Chinese market.
- A recent meeting between the Chinese administration and business leaders can also see a better regulatory climate and improve the overall sentiment toward Chinese stocks.
- NIO stock is trading at a forward PS ratio of 0.68 compared to more than 12 for Tesla while showing a much stronger revenue growth trajectory.
