Innovative Solutions And Support, Inc. Looks Interesting For Long Term Investors
Summary
- ISSC is shifting focus to military markets, potentially benefiting from Trump Administration's shifting defense and national security priorities.
- The company is working on gaining compliance to become Tier 1 defense supplier, reporting 70% YoY growth and a significant backlog increase, driven by new military programs.
- ISSC is expanding its Exton, PA facility to triple production capacity, aligning with reshoring initiatives despite temporary duplicative costs.
- ISSC's valuation is attractive, with a forward P/E of 13.97 and EV/EBITDA of 9.02x, presenting a strong buy opportunity for long-term investors.
