Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Q4 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine Cannella - Vice President of Investor Relations

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Monica Vicente - Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mitchell Pinheiro - Sturdivant & Co., Inc.

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Fresh Del Monte Produce’s Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being broadcast live over the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn today's call over to the Vice President, Investor Relations with Fresh Del Monte Produce, Ms. Christine Cannella. Please go ahead, Ms. Cannella.

Christine Cannella

Thank you, Luella. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 conference call. Joining me in today's discussion are Mr. Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Monica Vicente, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I hope that you had a chance to review the press release that was issued earlier via Business Wire. You may also visit the company's IR website at investorrelations.freshdelmonte.com to access today's earnings materials and to register for future distributions. This conference call is being webcast live on our website, and will be available for replay after this call.

Please note that our press release and our call today include non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the press release and earnings presentation, which is available on our website. I would like to remind you that much of the information we will be speaking to today, including the answers we give in response