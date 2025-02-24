Zscaler: Q2 Earnings Are 9 Days Away, What To Expect?

Feb. 24, 2025 5:32 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS) StockZS
The Alpha Sieve
4.27K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Zscaler, Inc. is off to a strong start in FY 2025, outperforming its cybersecurity peers and the equity benchmark by 4x.
  • ZS's fortunes in the short term will be dictated by what the company delivers at its Q2 earnings event on March 5 (post market hours).
  • We touch upon some of the key metrics that investors should watch out for at this event.
  • Despite solid appreciation since September, ZS's valuations still look reasonably cheap.
  • The charts largely validate the presence of bullish conditions, while ZS could also benefit from mean-reversion momentum in the cloud computing space.
Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Faring Reasonably Well

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), a business which has built a name for itself on account of its multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, has gotten off to a solid start in 2025; on a YTD basis, ZS's stock has mustered returns

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.27K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News