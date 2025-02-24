Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has consolidated around $140 recently, with many investors questioning if the investment has more room to run. From the perspective of the fundamentals, there is no good reason why Nvidia's valuation should not
Selling Nvidia Stock Before Earnings Is A Big Mistake
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's valuation remains strong as AI-driven capital expenditures grow, supporting robust revenue expansion and shareholder returns despite near-term margin pressures from Blackwell production constraints.
- Management's conservative guidance style sets Q4 earnings expectations at a balanced level; any short-term stock weakness should be seen as a buying opportunity given Nvidia’s long-term AI leadership.
- Despite cautious sentiment, Nvidia's fundamentals justify a Strong Buy rating, with a $200 NVDA price target (~50% upside) backed by continued hyperscaler demand and expanding AI infrastructure investment.
