Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) announced to be acquiring Alani Nu, a competitor in health-conscious energy drinks. The acquisition of the rapidly growing brand comes at an attractive price tag, bringing in valuable cost synergies and considerable growth potential. At the same
Celsius: Weighing The Alani Nu Acquisition
Summary
- Celsius Holdings is acquiring Alani Nu for $1.8 billion. The acquisition is highly accretive and provides strategic benefits and synergies. Alani Nu's distribution integration is uncertain, though.
- Celsius' Q4 performance reflects increasing competition from Red Bull's sugar-free energy drinks, but subsiding distribution issues with PepsiCo.
- Overall, Celsius' growth prospects remain great with industry-wide growth, international expansion, and Alani Nu's rapid market share growth.
- As CELH stock has declined excluding the Friday rally, I still estimate the stock to be valued very attractively. My updated DCF model suggests a fair value of $47.9.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CELH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.