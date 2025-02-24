PostNL N.V. (TNTFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PostNL N.V. (OTCPK:TNTFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Inge Laudy - Manager, Investor Relations

Herna Verhagen - Chief Executive Officer

Pim Berendsen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michiel Declercq - KBC Securities

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Marco Limite - Barclays

Henk Slotboom - The Idea

Inge Laudy

Thank you, and welcome to all of you. This morning we have published our Q4 and full year results, and we will now explain this to all of you. With me in the room are Herna Verhagen, our CEO; and Pim Berendsen, our CFO. Herna will present the 2024 results to you. And after that Pim will take over and he will elaborate on our strategy and outlook for 2025. Afterwards Pim and Herna will answer your questions.

Herna over to you for your last full year results.

Herna Verhagen

Thanks, Inge, and welcome to you all. Let's start with the key takeaways for 2024. A few elements on which we are very proud for the year 2024 and achieved with relentless efforts is the favorable NPS where we score strong -- have a strong position versus competition, of course, well-executed cash and balance sheet management.

And I think with all the changes we saw in trends, we improved our efficiency and our capacity delivering €41 million of cost savings within our Mail division and €35 million within Parcels. Of course, organic costs kept increasing. But with the smallest gap