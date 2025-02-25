Zip Co Limited (ZIZTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Zip Co Limited (OTCPK:ZIZTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Vivienne Lee - Director, Investor Relations & Sustainability

Cynthia Scott - Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Gordon Bell - Group Chief Financial Officer

Joe Heck - Chief Executive Officer, US

Peter Gray - Chief Executive Officer, ANZ

Conference Call Participants

Phil Chippindale - Ord Minnett

Tim Piper - UBS

John Marrin - CLSA

Siraj Ahmed - Citigroup

Roger Samuel - Jefferies

Julian Mulcahy - E&P

Jack Lynch - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Zip Co Limited HY 2025 Results Briefing. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to the Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability, Vivienne Lee. Please go ahead.

Vivienne Lee

Thanks, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for this first half FY 2025 results. To open, I’d like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, and pay our respects to Elders past and present. This conference call is also being webcast, and an archive will be available on the Zip’s website.

I’m joined today by Zip's Group CEO, Cynthia Scott; and Group CFO, Gordon Bell, who will present today's results. We also have US CEO, Joe Heck, and ANZ CEO; Peter Gray, who will join us for Q&A. We will start this call with some prepared remarks and then open up to questions.

With that, I'll now hand over the call to our group CEO, Cynthia Scott.

Cynthia Scott

Thanks, Vivienne. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this results presentation for the first half of financial year