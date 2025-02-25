THW: NAV Growth Starting To Improve

The Gaming Dividend
5.12K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • THW offers global exposure to high-quality healthcare companies and an attractive 11.6% dividend yield.
  • The price trades at a premium to NAV, but entry here is still attractive because of recent NAV growth.
  • THW's reliance on net realized gains for distributions poses risks, but NAV growth and strategic use of return of capital mitigate concerns.
  • THW's price is sensitive to interest rates, and while current rates are high, the fund remains a buy due to positive NAV momentum and potential future rate cuts.

Doctor and nurse walking outside hospital building at sunset

The Good Brigade

Overview

abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) operates as a closed end fund that aims to generate attractive total returns through a portfolio of diverse healthcare focused holdings. THW is unique because it provides investors with a global

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend
5.12K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.You can read more of my work here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About THW Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on THW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
THW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News