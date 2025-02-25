Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Casey Kotary - Investor Relations

Bryan Fairbanks - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brenda Lovcik - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Amy Fernandez - Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Timothy Wjos - Robert W. Baird

John Lovallo - UBS

Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research

Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson

Asher Sohnen - Citigroup

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Trex Company Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Casey Kotary, Investor Relations representative. Please go ahead.

Casey Kotary

Thank you everyone for joining us today. With us on the call are Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brenda Lovcik, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining Bryan and Brenda is Amy Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, as well as other members of Trex management.

The company issued a press release today after market close containing financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2024. This release is available on the company's website. This conference call is also being webcast and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

I will now turn the call over to Amy Fernandez. Amy?

Amy Fernandez

Thank you, Casey. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements on this