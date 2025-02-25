Cameco Corporation (CCJ) BMO Capital Markets 2025 Global Metals, Mining & Critical Materials Conference (Transcript)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) BMO Capital Markets 2025 Global Metals, Mining & Critical Materials Conference Call February 24, 2025 2:30 PM ET

Grant Isaac - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Alexander Pearce - BMO Capital Markets

Right. So next up today, I have the pleasure of welcoming Grant Isaac, Executive VP and CFO of Cameco, was one of the world’s leading producers of uranium, conversion and also via fuel – sorry, fuel services and nuclear via its recently acquired Westinghouse acquisition – sorry, struggling to talk. Anyway, welcome.

Grant Isaac

Thanks very much, Alex. Appreciate it. What we are going to try to pull off here today is a couple of minutes worth of comments and then I am going to sit down and Alex is going to ask me everything that I dodged during the presentation, so hopefully we can get through this rather seamlessly. Obviously, I have the usual forward-looking information slide that I know everybody is familiar with, so we’ll move on.

Little bit of a snapshot who we are, but I want to do this from the context of why this is our snapshot. So obviously, a lot of folks know us about our position in uranium, a leading position through some of the best Tier 1 assets on the planet, through leading joint ventures, including with Orano, as well as our partners at Kazatomprom, for an asset in Inkai. We talk about this as our Tier 1 uranium properties. What we tend not to talk a lot about is how much more uranium upside we currently have. We actually are still sitting in supply discipline. We have another 30% of our licensed, permitted, already built capacity in care and maintenance, because the market is not there yet for it. But we are not just a uranium company and we are deliberately not just a