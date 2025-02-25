BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chase Jacobson - VP, IR

Rex Geveden - President & CEO

Robb LeMasters - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank

Thomas Meric - Janney Montgomery Scott

Bob Labick - CJS

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global

Michael Ciarmoli - Joe Securities

Joshua Korn - Barclays

Andre Madrid - BTIG

Peter Arment - Baird

Chase Jacobson

Thank you, Gail. Good evening, and welcome to today's call. Joining me are Rex Geveden, President and CEO; and Robb LeMasters, Executive Vice President and CFO. On today's call, we will reference the fourth quarter 2024 earnings presentation that is available on the Investors section of the BWXT website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rex.

Rex Geveden

Thank you, Chase, and good evening to all of you. This afternoon, we reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings, capping off another strong year for BWXT. We generated record revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings