Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Akil Marsh - IR

Craig Cornelius - President and CEO

Sarah Rubenstein - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lonegan - Evercore

Hannah Velasquez - Jefferies

Noah Kaye - Oppenheim & Company

Justin Clare - ROTH Capital Partners

Mark Jarvi - CIBC

Angie Storozynski - Seaport

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Clearway Energy, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Akil Marsh. You may begin.

Akil Marsh

Thank you for taking the time to join Clearway Energy, Inc.'s fourth quarter call. With me today are Craig Cornelius, the company's President and CEO; and Sarah Rubenstein, the company's CFO.

Before we begin, I'd like to quickly note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Actual results may differ materially. Please review the safe harbor in today's presentation as well as the risk factors in our SEC filings.

In addition, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to today's presentation. In particular, please note that we will refer to both offered and committed transactions in today's oral presentation and also may discuss such transactions during the question-and-answer portion of today's conference. Please refer to the safe harbor in today's presentation for a description of the categories of potential transactions and related risks, contingencies and uncertainties.

With that, I'll hand it over to Craig.

Craig Cornelius

Thanks, Akil. Turning to Slide 4, we are