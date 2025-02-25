Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Liz Krutoholow - Investor Relations

Eric Lefkofsky - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Jim Rogers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Mike Ryskin - Bank of America

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim

Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital

Dan Arias - Stifel

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jason, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Liz Krutoholow. Please go ahead.

Liz Krutoholow

Thank you, Jason. Good afternoon and welcome to Tempus' Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. This afternoon Tempus released results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Joining me today from Tempus are, Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus; and Jim Rogers, CFO.

Before we begin I would like to remind you that during this call management may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please visit our 10-K filed today February 24, 2025, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. During the call we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures along with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our fourth quarter earnings release, which has been furnished to the SEC and is available on our website at investors.tempus.com.