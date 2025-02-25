Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Liz Krutoholow - Investor Relations
Eric Lefkofsky - Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Rogers - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Mike Ryskin - Bank of America
Dan Brennan - TD Cowen
Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research
Andrew Brackmann - William Blair
Mark Schappel - Loop Capital
Dan Arias - Stifel
David Westenberg - Piper Sandler
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Jason, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Liz Krutoholow. Please go ahead.
Liz Krutoholow
Thank you, Jason. Good afternoon and welcome to Tempus' Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. This afternoon Tempus released results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Joining me today from Tempus are, Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus; and Jim Rogers, CFO.
Before we begin I would like to remind you that during this call management may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please visit our 10-K filed today February 24, 2025, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. During the call we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures along with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our fourth quarter earnings release, which has been furnished to the SEC and is available on our website at investors.tempus.com.
- Read more current TEM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts