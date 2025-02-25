Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Robert Vreeland - CFO
Andrew Littlefair - President and CEO
Conference Call Participants
Saumya Jain - UBS
Eric Stine - Craig Hallum
Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets
Dushyant Ailani - Jefferies
Derrick Whitfield - Texas Capital
Matthew Blair - TPH
Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers
Betty Zhang - Scotiabank
Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Clean Energy Fuels Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's call will be recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Chief Financial Officer, Robert Vreeland. Please go ahead.
Robert Vreeland
Thank you, operator. Earlier this afternoon, Clean Energy released financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024. If you did not receive the release, it is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cleanenergyfuels.com, where the call is also being webcast. There will be a replay available on the website for 30 days.
Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that some of the information contained in the news release and on this conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. Several factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail in the Risk Factors section of the Clean Energy's Form 10-K that we are filing today.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to
- Read more current CLNE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts