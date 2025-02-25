Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 16:45 January 1, 0000 5:10 PM ET

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

February 24, 2025, 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Rhonda Bennetto - Investor Relations

Sheri Savage - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Cook - President, Products Division

Cheryl Knepfler - Vice President, Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Charles Shi - Needham

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Edward Yang - Oppenheimer

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. With me today are Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Cook, President of our Products division; and Cheryl Knepfler, our VP of Marketing. Our CEO, Jim Scholhamer, is unable to join our call today as he’s suffering from a temporary flare-up in his back and sends his sincere regrets. Sheri will begin with some prepared remarks about the business and follow that with a financial review, then we’ll open up the call for questions.

Today’s call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions as of today, and we assume no obligation to update them after this call. Discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP can be found in today’s press release posted on our website.

