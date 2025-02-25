Azul S.A. (AZUL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thais Haberli - Head of IR

David Neeleman - Founder and Chairman

John Rodgerson - CEO

Alex Malfitani - CFO

Abhi Shah - President

Conference Call Participants

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Victor Mizusaki - Bradesco

Rogerio Araujo - Bank of America

Guilherme Mendes - JPMorgan

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Azul's fourth quarter earnings call. My name is Zach, and I will be your operator for today. This event is being recorded, and all participants will be in listen-only mode until we conduct a Q&A session following the company’s presentation. [Operator Instructions] I would like to turn the presentation over to Thais Haberli, Head of Investor Relations. Please proceed, Thais.

Thais Haberli

Thank you, Zach, and welcome all to Azul's fourth quarter earnings call. The results that we announced this morning, the audio of this call and the slides that we reference are available on our IR website. Presenting today will be David Neeleman, Azul's Founder and Chairman; John Rodgerson, our CEO; and Alex Malfitani, our CFO. Abhi Shah, the President of Azul, is also here for the Q&A session.

Before I turn the call over to David, I'd like to caution you regarding our forward-looking statements. Any matters discussed today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company's future plans, objectives and expected performance constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a range of assumptions that the company believes are reasonable but are subject to uncertainties and risks that are discussed in detail in our CVM and SEC filings. Also, during the course of the call, we will discuss non-IFRS performance measures, which should not be considered in isolation.

With that, I will turn the call over to David. David?