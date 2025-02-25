PDD Holdings: Here Comes The Hard Part
Summary
- PDD Holdings joined other Chinese stocks in rallying after Alibaba's earnings release exceeded expectations.
- BABA's release was quite good, but the best thing about it was the high-growth and rising profitability in the cloud segment. PDD does not have a cloud segment.
- BABA's Chinese ecommerce business barely grew last quarter. Its international business grew rapidly but lost money. Neither of these facts bode particularly well for PDD.
- PDD's management has been warning investors about lower earnings for a few quarters now. The growth is slowing down too.
- I remain long PDD, but I trimmed my position by 20% recently. In this article, I explain why I did that.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.