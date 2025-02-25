Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has underperformed the market since my previous article on the company from September 2023, in which I found TXN overvalued. At the time, my main concerns were TXN's decreasing margins, declining demand, and deteriorating balance sheet. These issues have
Texas Instruments: The Bottom Might Be Close
Summary
- Texas Instruments' latest quarterly results show promising signs of growth and improvement. However, the issues with inventories and margins remain significant.
- The company's involvement in AI is a significant factor for future potential.
- Even though the fundamentals are catching up, the valuation still appears too stretched, especially compared to peers.
- I maintain my Hold rating on TXN stock until we get more positive signals from the company.
