Texas Instruments: The Bottom Might Be Close

Roman Luzgin
3.32K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Texas Instruments' latest quarterly results show promising signs of growth and improvement. However, the issues with inventories and margins remain significant.
  • The company's involvement in AI is a significant factor for future potential.
  • Even though the fundamentals are catching up, the valuation still appears too stretched, especially compared to peers.
  • I maintain my Hold rating on TXN stock until we get more positive signals from the company.

Electronics worker checking small electronic chips in clean room laboratory, close up

Monty Rakusen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has underperformed the market since my previous article on the company from September 2023, in which I found TXN overvalued. At the time, my main concerns were TXN's decreasing margins, declining demand, and deteriorating balance sheet. These issues have

This article was written by

Roman Luzgin
3.32K Followers
I write about growth opportunities in different sectors related to technology, providing analyses of fundamentals that are driven by current and future trends. Senior Data Analyst by day, I am building and managing my own portfolio of tech-related securities, which to date has consistently beaten the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TXN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TXN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News