Globalstar's (NASDAQ:GSAT) business continues to progress, with the company preparing for the launch of a new constellation and beginning to deploy its XCOM RAN technology. This has largely been overlooked though due to fading optimism about Globalstar's D2D business.
Globalstar: D2D Concerns Are A Distraction
Summary
- The announcement that iPhones would have access to Starlink's D2D service through T-Mobile has undermined investor confidence in Globalstar.
- I don't think this is particularly important given Globalstar's partnership with Apple and the fact that XCOM RAN appears to be reaching an inflection point.
- Globalstar's balance sheet and cash flows should improve significantly over the next few years, particularly if IoT and private networks become strong growth contributors.
- While Globalstar's stock isn't necessarily cheap, its high revenue multiple is a function of its high EBITDA margins and growth potential.
